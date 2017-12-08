Rush hour delays on M8 as lorry smashes into barrier 

The HGV landed on its side just before 3.45pm between Junctions 2 and 3 at Claylands.

Police: The accident is causing long queues on the M8. STV

Drivers have been hit by major rush hour delays on the M8 after a HGV crashed into a barrier and landed on its side.

Police Scotland said the accident happened on the eastbound carriageway just before 3.45pm between Junctions 2 and 3 at Claylands.

It is understood the driver has been treated by ambulance crews but is not seriously injured.

The Police Scotland Control Rooms Twitter account tweeted: "For people stuck in the #M8 btwn junctions 3 & the RTC please remain patient & in your vehicles.

"We will get to drivers as soon as we can. Currently working with @fire_scot to try & get one lane opened. We will give updates when we can."

Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to leave the motorway at Junction 3 Livingston and avoid the area.

Police later confirmed a recovery truck has now arrived on the scene.

But the force also revealed three brazen drivers were stopped by officers after they tried to jump the queues by following the recovery vehicle.

One lane reopened around 5.15pm but drivers are still facing "significant queues".

In a further twist it emerged the recovery truck is now causing problems as it has a puncture.

