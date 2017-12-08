High school could become city's first dedicated to Gaelic

Existing provision in Edinburgh could be moved from James Gillespie's to Drummond.

Education: Drummond Community High School is under capacity. © Kim Traynor

A school in Edinburgh could become the city's first dedicated Gaelic high school if demand for education in the language continues to grow.

Edinburgh City Council is consulting on plans to move its existing Gaelic medium education (GME) provision from James Gillespie's High School in Marchmont to Drummond Community High School in Bellevue.

James Gillespie's is currently becoming over-subscribed, while Drummond is under capacity.

Edinburgh City Council said transfer of GME provision to Drummond Community High School means it could become a dedicated Gaelic secondary in several years' time.

A further consultation would be held if the school were to become a dedicated Gaelic institution.

Edinburgh's only dedicated GME primary school is Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce in Pilrig, which is near Drummond.



The primary has a roll of 348 but this is projected to rise to more than 400 by 2020.

Councillor Ian Perry, the council's education convener, said: "We must act soon to deal with the future capacity issues at James Gillespie's and opening up discussions on the future of GME is the start of the process.

"Analysis of our high school estate has identified Drummond as a suitable choice as it is currently under capacity.

"Having the additional pupils at the school could also improve the curriculum choice on offer to pupils there.

"Another benefit is with Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce located nearby this presents an ideal educational opportunity for resources to be shared between primary and secondary GME."

'As parents, the quality of education is always the top priority.' Brian Thunder, chair of Comann nam Pàrant

Groups representing parents with children in GME welcomed the council's consultation.

Brian Thunder, chairman of Comann nam Pàrant, said: "We welcome the fact that GME is being included in the overall review of the Edinburgh school estate, and view it as very positive that the Council recognises GME as a growing stream.

"As parents, the quality of education is always the top priority and we'll look at all proposals with education as our key consideration.

"We're committed to continuing to work constructively with the Council on the strategy for GME development in Edinburgh at all levels from zero to 18 years."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.