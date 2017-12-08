Water problem forces Dundee to close stand for match 

Fans with South Enclosure tickets for Friday's match with Aberdeen will be moved to the Main Stand.

Football: Dundee said the stand closure was the only option available. SNSGroup

Dundee have confirmed the South Enclosure at Dens Park will be closed for Friday's Premiership match against Aberdeen.

The move follows a problem with the water supply.

Fans with tickets for the televised game will instead be seated in three sections of the Main Stand.

A club statement said: "Due to a last minute issue with the water supply the club will be unable open the South Enclosure for this evening's match.

"The club have looked into every possibility and sadly this is the only option available.

"Those with tickets for the South Enclosure will be seated in sections A, B and C of the Main Stand.

"We understand this is not an ideal situation but the safety and well being of supporters will always be paramount when the club is making decisions."

