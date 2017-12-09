Thief threatened staff during Shell garage robbery

The incident happened at a branch on Baillie Street, Whitburn, at 3am on Saturday.

Shell: Thief escaped with more than £100 (file pic).

A thief threatened staff during a robbery at a Shell garage in West Lothian.

Nobody was injured but the man, who was not armed, escaped with more than £100 in cash.

Detective constable Barry Carlin said: "We're urging anyone who can assist with our investigation to come forward.

"Anyone who may have seen the suspect, who recognises his description or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to get in touch as soon as possible."

The thief was described as being around 6ft 2in tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing.

