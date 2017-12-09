Pioneering lawyer and Enigma codebreaker dies aged 93

Ethel Houston OBE worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War.

A pioneering Scottish lawyer and Enigma codebreaker has died aged 93.

Ethel Houston OBE worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War and later became one of the first female partners at a Scottish law firm.

She died at Chamberlain Care Home in Edinburgh, the city where she was born, on November 30.

Law Society of Scotland chief executive Lorna Jack said Ms Houston had "paved the way" for women like her.

"I had the privilege of meeting Ethel when she was awarded honorary membership of the Law Society in 2009," she said.

"She was highly engaging and it was a real pleasure to meet one of our most long-standing members."

"She was one of the first two women to join our council, paving the way for many of those who have followed in her footsteps since.

"Ethel was well known and respected within the profession and will be much missed. We offer our sincere condolences to her family and friends."

Ms Houston studied at the University of Edinburgh but left in 1943 to join the Foreign Office and worked as a codebreaker at Bletchley Park in Milton Keyes.

The work carried out there to crack Nazi encryption codes proved crucial in the Allies victory over the Nazis.

After she returned to Scotland Ms Houston joined the Edinburgh law firm Balfour and Mason and was made a senior partner in 1949.

A private funeral for Ms Houston will be held in Edinburgh, followed by a thanksgiving service at St Paul's and St George's Church on January 13.

