Elderly woman with dementia missing in sub-zero conditions

There are growing concerns for 82-year-old Margaret Wilson from Edinburgh.

Margaret Wilson: Missing woman has a number of health issues.

An 82-year-old woman with dementia has gone missing in sub-zero conditions.

Margaret Wilson was reported missing from her home on Lanark Road West in Edinburgh at around 5.20pm on Saturday.

Ms Wilson, also known as Rita, has a number of health issues and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: "As part of our efforts to trace Margaret we would urge anyone who may have seen her to contact us as soon as possible.

"I'd also ask people in the local area to please check their gardens and any outbuildings in case Margaret has tried to seek refuge from the cold, and report any signs that someone may have been there to us."

Ms Wilson is white, 5ft 5in tall, with a slim build and short greying dark hair.

She is believed to have been wearing a tan sheepskin knee-length jacket when she left home.

