OAP with dementia missing in sub-zero weather found safe

Margaret Wilson was reported missing from her home on Lanark Road West in Edinburgh.

Margaret Wilson: Found safe in Edinburgh city centre.

An 82-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in freezing weather has been found.

Margaret Wilson was reported missing from her home on Lanark Road West in Edinburgh at around 5.20pm on Saturday.

Police confirmed she had been found in the city centre shortly before noon on Sunday.

Ms Wilson is believed to be safe and well.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers would like to extend their sincere thanks to the members of the public and media who shared our earlier appeal for information."

