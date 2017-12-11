Man charged after Hearts targeted in online fraud

The 32-year-old was arrested after the Jam Tarts were scammed earlier this year.

Tynecastle: Club was targeted earlier this year. SNS Group

A man has been charged after Hearts were scammed in an internet fraud.

The Edinburgh club was targeted online earlier this year.

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the scam.

It is not yet known how much was taken from the club.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.