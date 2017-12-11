Man charged after Hearts targeted in online fraud
The 32-year-old was arrested after the Jam Tarts were scammed earlier this year.
A man has been charged after Hearts were scammed in an internet fraud.
The Edinburgh club was targeted online earlier this year.
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the scam.
It is not yet known how much was taken from the club.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
