Disabled children helped to walk by 'amazing' machine

The Innowalk Pro is being trialled for a month by Oaklands School in Edinburgh.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5676074843001-news-1112-innowalk.jpg" />

Children with severe disabilities are being helped to walk during a trial of an "amazing" machine.

The Innowalk Pro, a motorised training device that enables users to change their postural position by safely and comfortably transitioning from sitting to standing to moving, is being trialled in Edinburgh.

Oaklands School is hosting the trial for a month and one parent who has had a chance to see the machine in action has described the results as "amazing".

They have now launched a fundraising campaign to help them buy two of the machines, which cost around £34,000 each, to keep on a permanent basis.

Several pupils have had the chance to experience the equipment including ten-year-old Jack Weir, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair for movement.

Jack's severe mobility issues mean he cannot support any of his weight, which prevents him from sitting up or walking.

The Innowalk Pro has since enabled Jack to run with his brothers for the first time, covering a cumulative distance of 7.7km with a huge smile on his face.

Jack's mother Elaine said: "It's amazing, I never even imagined seeing Jack upright and moving his legs in a lifetime.

"Because of his muscle tone, even when he is lying down it's really hard to get that movement in his legs when you are trying to do physio at home or physio in school but he just seems to relax on the machine.

"He is really motivated and I think that is why he is enjoying it so much and letting his legs move and go with it."

Innowalk: Oaklands School wants to buy two of the machines. STV

NHS physiotherapists have been working with the children from Oaklands School for the past four weeks.

Physio Anke Baillie said: "It allows the legs, the hips and the knees to go through a good range of movement in quite a gentle way and quite a comfortable way.

"I think it's much kinder than if we were to move their legs or if they were standing on the standing frame strapped in.

"I think it's the dynamic aspect and they respond really well to that."

During the next four weeks the school is hopeful as many pupils as possible get to experience the Innowalk and they will be gathering data relating to range of movement, circulation, digestion alertness and general well-being.

Although the school has lots of equipment, it said the machines have made a huge difference.

As well as launching a Justgiving page, the school is also looking at various ways it can raise cash over the next few months.

The school wants to have two of their own Innowalks, one small and small large.

If you would like to donate you can visit the Just Giving page here.

