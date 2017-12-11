  • STV
  • MySTV

Disabled children helped to walk by 'amazing' machine

Louise Scott Louise Scott Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Innowalk Pro is being trialled for a month by Oaklands School in Edinburgh.

Children with severe disabilities are being helped to walk during a trial of an "amazing" machine.

The Innowalk Pro, a motorised training device that enables users to change their postural position by safely and comfortably transitioning from sitting to standing to moving, is being trialled in Edinburgh.

Oaklands School is hosting the trial for a month and one parent who has had a chance to see the machine in action has described the results as "amazing".

They have now launched a fundraising campaign to help them buy two of the machines, which cost around £34,000 each, to keep on a permanent basis.

Several pupils have had the chance to experience the equipment including ten-year-old Jack Weir, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair for movement.

Jack's severe mobility issues mean he cannot support any of his weight, which prevents him from sitting up or walking.

The Innowalk Pro has since enabled Jack to run with his brothers for the first time, covering a cumulative distance of 7.7km with a huge smile on his face.

Jack's mother Elaine said: "It's amazing, I never even imagined seeing Jack upright and moving his legs in a lifetime.

"Because of his muscle tone, even when he is lying down it's really hard to get that movement in his legs when you are trying to do physio at home or physio in school but he just seems to relax on the machine.

"He is really motivated and I think that is why he is enjoying it so much and letting his legs move and go with it."

Innowalk: Oaklands School wants to buy two of the machines.
Innowalk: Oaklands School wants to buy two of the machines. STV

NHS physiotherapists have been working with the children from Oaklands School for the past four weeks.

Physio Anke Baillie said: "It allows the legs, the hips and the knees to go through a good range of movement in quite a gentle way and quite a comfortable way.

"I think it's much kinder than if we were to move their legs or if they were standing on the standing frame strapped in.

"I think it's the dynamic aspect and they respond really well to that."

During the next four weeks the school is hopeful as many pupils as possible get to experience the Innowalk and they will be gathering data relating to range of movement, circulation, digestion alertness and general well-being.

Although the school has lots of equipment, it said the machines have made a huge difference.

As well as launching a Justgiving page, the school is also looking at various ways it can raise cash over the next few months.

The school wants to have two of their own Innowalks, one small and small large.

If you would like to donate you can visit the Just Giving page here.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.