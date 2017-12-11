Pedestrian, 82, seriously injured after being hit by car

The man remains in hospital after the incident on Oxgangs Road in Edinburgh on Friday.

Police: Appeal for information (file pic). STV

A 82-year-old pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The incident happened on Oxgangs Road near Fairmile House Nursery just before 6pm on Friday.

Police Scotland said a Volvo S40 was involved and the pensioner suffered various injuries.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a serious condition.

Road policing officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Wood said: "Given the time of the evening that this collision occurred, there were potentially a number of witnesses who saw what happened and can provide useful information, relevant to this investigation.

"We would urge anyone who was on Oxgangs Road at around 5.55pm on Friday and who saw what happened to contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact the road policing unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 2999 of the 9th December.

