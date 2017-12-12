Woman seriously hurt after being knocked down by vehicle

The pedestrian was taken to hospital after the incident near Dalkeith.

Vehicle: Road closed at Sheriffhall roundabout. Google 2017

A woman has been seriously injured after she was hit by a vehicle in Midlothian.

The pedestrian was struck on Old Dalkeith Road shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

The road was closed in both directions between the Sheriffhall roundabout and Lugton Brae in Dalkeith.

Police said the woman had been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0405 of December 12.

