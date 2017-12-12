Schoolboy, 14, discovered dead at flat in Edinburgh

Police are treating the death of Liam Rodgers on Sunday as unexplained.

Liam Rodgers: Friends have organised event in his memory.

The death of a 14-year-old boy in the south of Edinburgh is being treated as unexplained.

Liam Rodgers was pronounced dead at a flat on West Richmond Street shortly after 11am on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to reports the schoolboy was not breathing.

Friends have organised an event in his memory on Wednesday evening where lanterns will be released into the sky.

The event will take place at the Busy Bee pub in Saughton Mains Gardens at 7pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to a residential address in the south side area of the city around 11.20am on Sunday, December 10, following the death of a 14-year-boy.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries and support is being offered to his family at this very difficult time.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

