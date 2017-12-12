Masked robber flees bowling club with more than £1000

The man grabbed a woman and threatened her at Whitburn Bowling Club in West Lothian.

Raid: Woman was forced into the basement. Google 2017

A masked robber fled a bowling club in West Lothian with more than £1000 in cash.

The man, who was wearing a balaclava, grabbed a 52-year-old woman during the raid at Whitburn Bowling Club around 12.35pm on Monday.

Police said the man threatened her before demanding money from the till.

He then forced the woman to hand over two black cash boxes and ordered the woman to go into the cellar. He fled on foot with more than £1000 towards Bowling Green Road.

The robber had a stocky build and wore a yellow high-visibility vest over a dark blue jumper as well as a black balaclava.

Detective inspector Graham Garvie, of Livingston CID, said: "Fortunately the woman was left uninjured but was understandably very shaken by this incident.

"The road was busy with pedestrians and passing traffic through Whitburn and I would ask anyone who saw a man matching the above description, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour, to contact police as soon as possible.

"I would appeal to drivers with dash cam footage of the area at the time of the incident to contact us immediately if they capture anything that can assist with our investigations."

