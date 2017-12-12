  • STV
  • MySTV

University worker raped student after meeting on Tinder

STV

Duncan Burns, a liaison officer at Stirling University, has been jailed for five years.

The student refused to have sex with Duncan Burns.
The student refused to have sex with Duncan Burns.

A university worker raped a student he met on dating app Tinder after boasting he was going to have sex with 100 women.

Duncan Burns, a liaison officer at Stirling University was supposed to help vulnerable students as an accommodation officer at the university.

The 24-year-old, of Birkhill in Angus, was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow for raping his victim on March 23 last year.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Burns: "You were convicted by a jury of rape, the jury rejected your explanation that the sex was consensual.

"You ignored this woman's wishes and raped her. This court takes a very serious view of this. You are sentenced to five years in prison."

Lord Mulholland placed Burns on the sex offenders register.

Burns' rape victim previously told jurors she had gone back to his room willingly a number of times and had wanted a relationship with him.

She consistently refused his demands to have sex with him and told him "no" repeatedly as he finally forced himself on her.

Speaking through tears, the woman, who had never had a boyfriend, said: "I always perceived rape to be more like with a stranger or with violence.

"I knew I'd said no and he knew I was saying no. I had no doubts in my mind but don't think at the time I knew it was rape."

'You ignored this woman's wishes and raped her.'
Lord Mulholland

The jury at the High Court in Livingston heard evidence that another woman who also had sex with Burns went to the police with an almost identical account of being abused physically, verbally and sexually before being raped.

They found him not guilty by a majority verdict of twice raping the second woman.

Asked by defence counsel Mark Stewart QC if she was pressing Burns to have a relationship with her, she replied: "Sometimes he would say he wanted to sleep with 100 women and then he would commit to me."

He also told her that when she was famous and on the television, he would say: "Oh, I took her virginity."

Of the rape, she said: "I remember it hurting and I told him that it was hurting. He didn't stop. It didn't change anything. He just carried on."

The jury heard the woman was in a "distressed state" when she told friends and university officials what Burns had done.

Burns lodged special defences claiming any sexual contact was with the women's consent.

Mr Stewart said: "Mr Burns' position is that he is innocent of this charge. There are no winners in this case. This has affected both parties' lives."

The QC told the court Burns had had a difficult childhood and wanted to help others.

He said: "That career path is now lost as is his university career. He was a second year student on an honours course."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.