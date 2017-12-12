University worker raped student after meeting on Tinder

Duncan Burns, a liaison officer at Stirling University, has been jailed for five years.

The student refused to have sex with Duncan Burns.

A university worker raped a student he met on dating app Tinder after boasting he was going to have sex with 100 women.

Duncan Burns, a liaison officer at Stirling University was supposed to help vulnerable students as an accommodation officer at the university.

The 24-year-old, of Birkhill in Angus, was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow for raping his victim on March 23 last year.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Burns: "You were convicted by a jury of rape, the jury rejected your explanation that the sex was consensual.

"You ignored this woman's wishes and raped her. This court takes a very serious view of this. You are sentenced to five years in prison."

Lord Mulholland placed Burns on the sex offenders register.

Burns' rape victim previously told jurors she had gone back to his room willingly a number of times and had wanted a relationship with him.

She consistently refused his demands to have sex with him and told him "no" repeatedly as he finally forced himself on her.

Speaking through tears, the woman, who had never had a boyfriend, said: "I always perceived rape to be more like with a stranger or with violence.

"I knew I'd said no and he knew I was saying no. I had no doubts in my mind but don't think at the time I knew it was rape."

'You ignored this woman's wishes and raped her.' Lord Mulholland

The jury at the High Court in Livingston heard evidence that another woman who also had sex with Burns went to the police with an almost identical account of being abused physically, verbally and sexually before being raped.

They found him not guilty by a majority verdict of twice raping the second woman.

Asked by defence counsel Mark Stewart QC if she was pressing Burns to have a relationship with her, she replied: "Sometimes he would say he wanted to sleep with 100 women and then he would commit to me."

He also told her that when she was famous and on the television, he would say: "Oh, I took her virginity."

Of the rape, she said: "I remember it hurting and I told him that it was hurting. He didn't stop. It didn't change anything. He just carried on."

The jury heard the woman was in a "distressed state" when she told friends and university officials what Burns had done.

Burns lodged special defences claiming any sexual contact was with the women's consent.

Mr Stewart said: "Mr Burns' position is that he is innocent of this charge. There are no winners in this case. This has affected both parties' lives."

The QC told the court Burns had had a difficult childhood and wanted to help others.

He said: "That career path is now lost as is his university career. He was a second year student on an honours course."

