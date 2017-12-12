Boy knocked out unconscious in 'UFC fight' at school

Emergency services called to a secondary school in Dunfermline after alleged assault.

A boy was knocked out unconscious in an alleged fight imitating UFC at a school.

Emergency services were called to a secondary school in Dunfermline following the alleged assault.

STV News understands a 12-year-old boy was put into a headlock, a move imitating a UFC technique. He was then knocked out unconscious.

UFC is the largest mixed martial arts promotion in the world, featuring fighters such as Conor McGregor.

The youngster was taken to hospital with a head injury following the alleged attack at 11.20am on Friday.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife can confirm that a 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an assault and a report of reckless conduct at a school in Dunfermline."

She added: "A 12-year-old boy sustained a head injury and was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for further treatment. He was later released.

"A report has been sent to the Children's Reporter."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.