Manhunt under way after prisoner escapes from G4S van

Police are searching for Conlon Carr, who escaped while being taken to a police station.

Search: Carr was being taken to St Leonards Police Station.

Police are hunting for a prisoner who has escaped from the back of a security van.

A major search operation is under way in Edinburgh after Conlon Carr escaped from the G4S vehicle around midday on Tuesday.

Police said the 19-year-old was on his way to St Leonards Police Station from Polmont young offenders institute when he was able to break free.

People have been warned not to approach Carr and anyone who sees him has been asked to call police immediately.

A helicopter was seen searching the area around Arthur's Seat on Tuesday afternoon.

Inspector Willie Falconer from Howdenhall Police Station said: "Conlon Carr is from the Edinburgh area and may look to attend at the home of family and friends and so anyone who believes they have seen him should come forward immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this ongoing inquiry is also asked to get in touch."

Carr is around 5ft 5in and was wearing on orange T-shirt and grey jogging trousers.

Anyone with information can contact contact Howdenhall Police Station via 101.

