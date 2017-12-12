Christmas turkey reward in hunt for on-the-run buffalo

The one-year-old animal escaped from Torbain Farm on Saturday during a routine weighing.

Missing: The buffalo has been on the run since Saturday. The Buffalo Farm

A Christmas turkey has been offered as a reward in the hunt for an on-the-run water buffalo in Fife.

The one-year-old escaped from Torbain Farm near Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Saturday during a routine weighing.



Owner Steve Mitchell, of The Buffalo Farm, is now seeking public assistance in the search for the 300kg male.

He is concerned about the young mammal being on its own as buffalo are herd animals.

Mr Mitchell said: "He managed to squeeze himself through a gate and tumbled down a steep embankment.

"He was spooked and he'll be het up because he's on his own. They don't like to be alone."

A plea was posted on social media on Monday asking people to keep an eye out for the buffalo after it was last seen heading towards Cardenden Woods.

By lunchtime, they were increasingly worried by the lack of sightings of the beast and said the hard ground was a concern as there were no guiding hoof prints.

After he was spotted on a road in the early hours of Tuesday morning, owners were able to lure him to a nearby field where they dropped off silage and hoped he would settle for the night.

But the tricky buffalo was on the move again as dawn broke.

A post on The Buffalo Farm's Facebook page updated concerned followers to the animal's antics.

They said: "The good news is we know he is well and not injured but the buffalo hunt continues."

