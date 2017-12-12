Man injured in 40ft plunge from window at block of flats

Emergency services were called to Polton Street in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian.

Polton Street: Man seriously injured. Google 2017/PA

A man has plunged 40ft from a window at a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to Polton Street in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian.

The 22-year-old suffered serious injuries in the plunge, which happened at 1.20am on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Midlothian are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found injured on Polton Street, Bonnyrigg.

"The matter was reported to police at around 1.20am on Saturday and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh then transferred to the Western General Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

"Enquiries as to how he sustained his injuries are ongoing."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We received a call from the police at 1.21am on Saturday. We were on scene five minutes later. We sent our trauma team and an ambulance."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.