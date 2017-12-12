Man injured in 40ft plunge from window at block of flats
Emergency services were called to Polton Street in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian.
A man has plunged 40ft from a window at a block of flats.
The 22-year-old suffered serious injuries in the plunge, which happened at 1.20am on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Midlothian are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found injured on Polton Street, Bonnyrigg.
"The matter was reported to police at around 1.20am on Saturday and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh then transferred to the Western General Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
"Enquiries as to how he sustained his injuries are ongoing."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We received a call from the police at 1.21am on Saturday. We were on scene five minutes later. We sent our trauma team and an ambulance."
