Christmas presents found dumped in bin bags at church

The items were discovered outside St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Presents: Name tags were attached to some of the gifts.

Christmas presents have been found dumped in bin bags outside a church in Edinburgh.

A hedgehog home and horse-riding accessories were among the gifts, which had name tags for people including Freds, Toots and Margaret.

They were discovered in four black bin bags within the grounds of St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral on Palmerston Place on Thursday.

Constable Kirsty Brown of Gayfield Police Station said: "We would really like to return these gifts to their owner or rightful recipients.

"Anyone who has any information about how the four black bags ended up in the grounds of the St Mary's Cathedral on Palmerston Place or who recognises the names or descriptions is asked to please get in touch."

The church in the west end of Edinburgh. Stanley Howe

