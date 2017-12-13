Cyclist hurt after rush hour crash with car at roundabout
A road in West Lothian was closed after the crash between a cyclist and a Citroen car.
A cyclist has been injured after a collision with a car in West Lothian.
The crash took place at the Boghall roundabout shortly after 7am on Wednesday.
The 53-year-old cyclist was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston after suffering injuries to his leg.
He was conscious and breathing after the crash, which involved a Citroen C4.
Part of Edinburgh Road was closed for around an hour following the collision.
