Cyclist hurt after rush hour crash with car at roundabout

A road in West Lothian was closed after the crash between a cyclist and a Citroen car.

Crash: Cyclist suffered leg injuries. Google 2017

A cyclist has been injured after a collision with a car in West Lothian.

The crash took place at the Boghall roundabout shortly after 7am on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old cyclist was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston after suffering injuries to his leg.

He was conscious and breathing after the crash, which involved a Citroen C4.

Part of Edinburgh Road was closed for around an hour following the collision.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.