Woman dies after being knocked down by car outside park

The 53-year-old was struck by a Ford Fiesta in Dalkeith, Midlothian, on Tuesday.

Crash: Road was closed in both directions. Google 2017

A woman has died after being knocked down by a car in Midlothian.

The 53-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Ford Fiesta on Old Dalkeith Road near the King's Gate entrance to Dalkeith Country Park, around 7am on Tuesday.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a serious condition and died on Tuesday evening.

The road was closed in both directions until around 10.40am.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Midlothian are investigating following a fatal road traffic collision on Old Dalkeith Road.

"The woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, however she sadly passed away that evening.

"Anyone who may have witnessed this collision and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0405 of December 12."

