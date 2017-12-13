Meghan Markle's Scottish handbag up for grabs in auction

People have until Sunday to bid on the last copy from Strathberry's production run.

Sold out: The Strathberry bag has been snapped up online. PA

The last version of Meghan Markle's Scottish handbag is up for grabs in an auction.

People have until Sunday to bid for the final tricolour leather midi tote with dual top handles from Edinburgh-based Strathberry's first production run.

Markle carried the handbag during her first royal engagement with her fiance Prince Harry in Nottingham in honour of the Terence Higgins Trust fair held on World Aids Day on December 1.

The auction opened on Tuesday and will close on Sunday, with the bag making its way to its new owner on Monday, a week before Christmas.

Shortly after Markle stepped out with the bag it was reselling on eBay in the for $2350 (£1760), a considerable mark up from the retail price of $675.

Strathberry, which was established in 2013, quickly brought a fresh batch of 400 bags into production, all of which were scooped up online within 24 hours.

That run of the newest 'it' bag will not be on the arms of their owners until next year.

Strathberry has had a 5000% rise in visitors to its website since Prince Harry's fiancee was spotted sporting its bag and sold out of copies in just 11 minutes.

