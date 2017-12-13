Teacher struck off for inappropriate contact with pupils

Scott Davidson also had a personal conversation with a pupil on social media.

Lochgelly High: One of two Fife schools where Davidson worked. Google 2017

A teacher has been struck off over inappropriate contact and communication with pupils.

Scott Davidson also had personal conversations with a pupil over social media at another school.

At a General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) hearing, the chemistry teacher admitted charges relating to his employment at two schools in Fife.

The first charged stated he had conversations of a personal nature on social media with a pupil at Inverkeithing High School in February 2015.

He gave his personal email address to the pupil during the conversations.

Mr Davidson admitted a second charge of having inappropriate contact and communication with pupils during and outside class times at Lochgelly High School between June and September 2016.

He carried out his actions while subject to a final written warning from his employers at Fife council.

The teacher also failed to adhere to his managers' instructions not to have any involvement with the Duke of Edinburgh award while at Lochgelly High School.

Mr Davidson was formally removed from the teaching register by the GTCS at a hearing on November 29.

He will be prevented from re-applying to become a teacher for two years.

