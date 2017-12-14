Fife care home puts on performance with residents

The oldest resident to take part in the Glenrothes care home was 101-years-old.

Performance: Everyone loved the show.

A care home in Fife put on a Christmas variety performance with its residents.

Balfarg Care Home, Glenrothes, entertained family and friends with their Christmas performance on Saturday.

Nine residents, aged from 84 to 101, two members of staff and a volunteer spent two months planning and rehearsing the Christmas spectacular.

The songs and poems were well received, with one family member saying they were in awe of what they had put together.

There wasn't a dry eye in the house when the whole group sung the finale - White Christmas - together.

Wellbeing co-ordinator, Mhari MacRae who put the show together, said: "Everyone has worked so hard for the past two months.

"Although our residents may all be in a care home, they still have a lot to give."

The group say they are already planning a summer spectacular.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.