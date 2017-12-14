Still Game star unveils Edinburgh's Hogmanay tartan

Sanjeev Kohli, who plays Navid in the show, will host the annual street party.

Tartan: The new design was specially commissioned for Hogmanay. Edinburgh's Hogmanay

Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli has unveiled a new tartan for the Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

The comic actor, who plays Navid in the show, will wear the tartan as he hosts the city's annual street party.

The design was created by Slanj Kilts and will also be "woven through" many aspects of the event, officials said.

The concept behind the design is said to draw on the "strong sense of belonging" the traditional patterns evoke.

Hogmanay: Kohli will not be missed in a crowd. Edinburgh's Hogmanay

Kohli said: "The idea was always to show Scotland at its vibrant best on this very Scottish night and you don't get much more vibrant than this.

"As the host of the massive street party, it's important that I can be seen from a distance and I have been assured by the relevant authorities that I will be visible from deep space."

The event is undergoing a reanimation for 2018, with a six-hour party along Princes Street and a host for the first time.

Street party director Struan Leslie said: "Alongside dancing, singing and traditional gifts at this time of year, tartan stands out as a big part of that - so what better way to celebrate it than to commission a new one for Edinburgh's Hogmanay?"

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.