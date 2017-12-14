Man transforms home into Santa's grotto for charity

David Brown, 62, spends three months putting up more than 1600 decorations.

Santa: David Brown spends three months hanging decorations. SWNS

A home in Midlothian has been transformed into Santa's grotto with more than 1600 festive decorations.

David Brown, 62, started opening his Bonnyrigg house to locals nine years ago to cheer up his wife Anne.

Mrs Brown, 67, suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a progressive lung disease that makes it difficult for her to breathe.

All he asks is that visitors make a donation to Marie Curie - and this year he has already raised more than £1000 for the charity.

Mr Brown, a retired miner, now spends his days as his wife's carer.

He said: "It can be quite lonely at times for both of us and I wanted to find something to fill my time with.

"It still makes Anne happy to hear the children outside, sometimes I catch her upstairs with the window open just listening to them laughing."

Charity: The couple have raised more than £1000 for Marie Curie. SWNS

Mr Brown, who also worked as a landscape gardener, starts putting up the Christmas decorations almost three months in advance of the festive season.

"It has escalated more than I thought it would, which has encouraged me to do more", he said.

During December, Mr Brown was spending around £200 on electricity because of all the lights so last year he decided to switch to a generator.

"I have more decorations in the garage but I couldn't get enough generators to run them all," he added.

Even though Mr Brown has spent a whopping £1200 this year on sweets to hand out to families, he is worried he could run out.

He said: "Every child gets a bag of sweets and sometimes even the adults get one, too.

"I am already halfway through my stash and I don't have money to buy more.

"I ran out of sweets on the last week last year and people stopped coming and stopped donating, which worries me about this year."

Mr Brown puts on his Santa costume around 3pm and enables visitors to visit the grotto until 9pm, around about the time the fuel in his generators runs out.

