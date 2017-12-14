Man jailed after almost killing German visitor in attack

Ethan Baker-Blake fractured Benno Orschulik's skull on George Street in Edinburgh.

Opal Lounge: Baker-Blake jailed for 21 months over assault. Google 2017

A man who almost killed a German visitor when he fractured his skull in an attack has been jailed.

Ethan Baker-Blake, a prisoner in Edinburgh, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for assaulting Benno Orschulik on George Street, Edinburgh, resulting in the German losing his hearing.

Mr Orschulik was in the city for a conference and was due to fly home a few hours after the attack on December 3 last year.

The victim and others from the conference went to the Opal Lounge nightclub before leaving at around 2am.

As they walked along George Street they saw Baker-Blake and a woman arguing.

The court heard the 22-year-old was drunk, aggressive and holding the woman's arm.

Mr Orschulik asked the man to let go and Baker-Blake told him not to get involved or he would "hurt him".

When Mr Orschulik did not move away, Mr Higgins said Baker-Blake "flung out his arm striking Mr Orschulik on the face with his elbow".

He fell and struck his head on the ground, and was seen to be bleeding from the ear.

The victim was found to have suffered a fractured skull and blood clotting, with neurosurgeons saying his life was at risk.

The court was told he later had to undergo occupational therapy, but has permanent impairment with loss of hearing, headaches and tiredness.

Sheriff Alistair Noble said the assault had "life-changing consequences" for the victim.

He added the guilty plea had only been offered after Baker-Blake was placed in custody for not tuning up for his trial on the matter.

As a result of the plea, Mr Noble said he would reduce a two year sentence by three months to 21 months.

