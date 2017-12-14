Man with one leg used mobility scooter in Tesco raid

John Newlands, of Perth, was chased by guards as he made off with two DVD players.

Theft: Chased by Tesco security.

A man with one leg used his mobility scooter to carry out a nine-month long shoplifting spree.

John Newlands, whose scooter has a top speed of about 30mph, was fined £450 and ordered to pay £161 compensation.

On one occasion Newlands, of Perth, had to be chased by security staff as he drove out of a Tesco store without paying for two DVD players.

Newlands also used his scooter to make a getaway with a large vacuum cleaner he had stolen propped across the front.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Newlands was placed under social work supervision for nine months.

He admitted committing thefts in October last year as well as in February and June this year.

Other items stolen included a Paco Rabanne fragrance gift set, Batman toy and meat worth £112.

Solicitor Billy Somerville said: "He is now in a wheelchair, having had a recent amputation.

"He has significant health difficulties associated with his drug misuse."

