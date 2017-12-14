Tribute to 'beautiful mum' who died after being hit by car

Sharon Baines was struck near Dalkeith Country Park on Tuesday while out running.

Sharon Baines: Police are investigating the 53-year-old's death.

The family of a 53-year-old runner who died after being hit by a car in Midlothian has paid tribute to a "beautiful mum".

Sharon Baines was struck by a Ford Fiesta on Old Dalkeith Road, near the King's Gate entrance to Dalkeith Country Park, at around 7am on Tuesday.

Ms Baines, who was from the town, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a serious condition and died on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Ms Baines' family said: "Sharon went out for a run as she did every morning. She never came home, as she was terribly taken from us.

"She was a feisty, beautiful mum for whom family was more important than anything. Her two children and husband are devastated that she is no longer here."

Enquiries into Ms Baines' death are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Gary Taylor, of the Lothians and Scottish Borders road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Sharon's family as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

"I'm appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or has any other information that can help with our investigation, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

