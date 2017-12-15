Virgin rail strike set to cause disruption for passengers

All services to Edinburgh will be cancelled, but the London to Glasgow services will run as normal.

West Coast Line: Further stoppages are planned (file pic). Joe Giddens / PA Archive/PA Images

The first in a series of strikes by rail workers in disputes over pay, staffing and other issues will be held on Friday, threatening disruption to passengers in the run-up to Christmas.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) on Virgin Trains West Coast are taking action, with further 24-hour stoppages planned on December 22 and January 5, 8, 26 and 29.

Virgin said it had offered a "significantly above inflation pay rise" which had been rejected by the unions.

Phil Whittingham, managing director for Virgin Trains on the west coast, said: "We have explored a generous 3.6% pay increase, however the unions' leaderships are insisting on 4%, double the 2% average increase seen across the UK this year.

"We know how important it is for friends and families to get together over the festive season, so whilst we're sorry for the disruption we will keep the majority of our trains running with fully-trained staff onboard and at stations."

Passengers were urged to check before setting off and warned that services will be busier than usual.

TSSA leader Manuel Cortes apologised to passengers, but said the company had upset the workforce by awarding different pay rises to drivers.

He said: "We're obviously happy for the drivers that they have had a decent settlement, but our members believe that they too should deserve a little more than a stand still inflation pay rise.

"Passengers and staff are keeping Richard Branson up to his Necker Island in luxury, while they pay more for fares and work harder for less."

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "The message needs to get through to Sir Richard Branson on his luxury island retreat in the sunshine that those who are financing his lifestyle through their hard graft have had enough and are prepared to fight for justice in their workplaces."

