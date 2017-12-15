  • STV
Reward for Corrie McKeague information rises to £100,000

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

A businessman has doubled the reward offered for information leading to the missing RAF gunner.

Missing: Landfill search for Corrie McKeague.
The reward for information which leads to missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague being found has been doubled to £100,000.

Mr McKeague from Dunfermline in Fife went missing after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September last year.

It is thought the 23-year-old may have climbed into a waste bin and been carried away, prompting a search of the landfill site at Milton near Cambridge.

The search, which restarted in October, is expected to finish by Christmas.

His family have now made a fresh appeal for information, after the £50,000 reward for information about the airman's disappearance was doubled.

Suffolk businessman Colin Davey offered the initial reward earlier this year.

'I would fail miserably if I tried to find the words that describe how I feel about Colin's generosity. We can never thank him enough.'
Nicola Urquhart

Posting on the Find Corrie Facebook page, Mr McKeague's mother Nicola Urquhart thanked the businessman for the new offer.

She said: "I would fail miserably if I tried to find the words that describe how I feel about Colin's generosity. We can never thank him enough.

"I would beg anyone who has information no matter how small they think it may be to come forward."

A review of Suffolk Police's investigation earlier this year said the force had "explored all reasonable lines of inquiry".

Mr McKeague's girlfriend, April Oliver, announced in June that the missing serviceman had become a father.

