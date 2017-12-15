Fire rips through three houses as smoke billows for miles

More than 30 firefighters battled the blaze on Seaview Terrace in Edinburgh.

Seaview Terrace: Cordon put in place. Tommie Travers

A major fire has ripped through three houses which were being built in Edinburgh.

The blaze happened on Seaview Terrace in Joppa shortly before midnight on Thursday.

More than 30 firefighters battled the flames, with three homes being destroyed in the fire.

The construction site remains cordoned off.

No one was injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "It was within three buildings under construction. We still have an appliance at the scene."

