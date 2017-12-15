Killer stabbed in attempted murder in prison cell

John Blake is in a serious condition after the attack at HMP Glenochil.

John Blake: Knifed in prison cell. Newsline

A man who murdered a father-of-two has been stabbed in a prison.

John Blake, who killed Sean Stark with a kitchen knife outside his home in Lochgelly, Fife, is in a serious condition after the attempted murder at HMP Glenochil in Clackmannanshire.

STV News understands the 30-year-old was knifed in a prison cell on Sunday.

Blake repeatedly stabbed Mr Stark after he stepped in to help his neighbour James Black in a street fight on May 31, 2009.

He was jailed for at least 17 years following the murder.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are investigating following an attempted murder within HMP Glenochil on December 10 which resulted in a 30-year-old man sustaining serious injuries.

"He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he continues to be treated. However, he is in a stable condition.

"Officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry."

The Scottish Prison Service confirmed an incident had taken place but did not wish to comment further.

