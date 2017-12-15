Princes Street shut after man hit by debris from Balmoral
The pedestrian was struck by masonry from the hotel in Edinburgh at 10.50am on Friday.
Princes Street in Edinburgh was closed after a pedestrian was struck by masonry from the Balmoral Hotel.
Emergency services were called after debris from the landmark hit a man at 10.50am on Friday.
Officers closed the street for more than an hour.
The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers have temporarily closed Princes Street to pedestrians and traffic in both directions between North Bridge and St Andrews Square as a precaution and the public are thanked for their understanding at this time.
"The Health and Safety Executive and City of Edinburgh Council have been contacted."
