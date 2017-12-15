Princes Street shut after man hit by debris from Balmoral

The pedestrian was struck by masonry from the hotel in Edinburgh at 10.50am on Friday.

Princes Street: Health and Safety called. Google 2017/Pa

Princes Street in Edinburgh was closed after a pedestrian was struck by masonry from the Balmoral Hotel.

Emergency services were called after debris from the landmark hit a man at 10.50am on Friday.

Officers closed the street for more than an hour.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers have temporarily closed Princes Street to pedestrians and traffic in both directions between North Bridge and St Andrews Square as a precaution and the public are thanked for their understanding at this time.

"The Health and Safety Executive and City of Edinburgh Council have been contacted."

