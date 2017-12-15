Man stashed £270,000 of heroin at home to pay off debt

Police spotted an associate of Scott Gair leaving his house in Falkirk with a rucksack.

Court: Gair jailed for five years (file pic).

A man who stashed £270,000 of heroin at his house to pay off a debt has been jailed.

Police caught an associate of Scott Gair leaving his Falkirk home with a black rucksack in December 2016.

Inside the rucksack they found a safe containing a large amount of heroin.

Gair told police he had agreed to store the drugs in return for a debt being settled.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and three driving charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Beckett told Gair only a custodial sentence was appropriate and jailed him for five years.

Derick Nelson said Gair had "great trepidation" of being locked up, adding: "Those who he did owe money to have made threats to him in the intervening period."



