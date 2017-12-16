Seven men arrested over Bonfire Night disturbance

An officer was struck with a firework and injured during the incident in Edinburgh.

Disturbance: Cars were set alight and a police officer was injured. STV

Seven men have been arrested after a large-scale Bonfire Night disturbance in Edinburgh that led to a police officer being injured.

On Sunday November 5 local residents in Drylaw reported large-scale disorder and youth-related antisocial behaviour as several cars in the Craigentinny area were set alight.

While police responded to the incidents in Drylaw an officer was struck by a firework, resulting in injury to her body.

Police in Edinburgh have made now made numerous arrests as a result of the disorder in the North of the city.

On Friday December 15 enforcement activity was carried out at 13 addresses in the Leith, Drylaw and Craigentinny areas of Edinburgh.

Seven males aged between 16 and 21 have been charged, five of whom will appear in court on Monday, December 18.

The other two males will appear at court at a later date.

These arrests are in addition to four males who were charged on Bonfire Night.

"The range of offences that we witnessed during Bonfire Night were totally unacceptable" Chief Inspector Kevin McLean

Chief inspector Kevin McLean, Local Area Commander for North East Edinburgh, said: "The range of offences that we witnessed during Bonfire Night were totally unacceptable and left the hard-working and law abiding members of our communities in these areas in a state of fear and alarm.

"Furthermore, when officers attended to assist the public, they were directly targeted and this will not be tolerated.

"Our activity on Friday has been the culmination of weeks of intelligence gathering, planning and engagement with our relevant local partners."

