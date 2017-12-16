Robbers in balaclavas threaten venue staff for money

The two men forced their way into the club in West Lothian on Saturday.

Two balaclava-wearing robbers threatened staff and stole a four-figure sum of money after forcing their way into a club in West Lothian.

Staff were clearing up following a private function at Livingston Rugby club on Almond South Road, Craigshill, on Saturday when the men forced their way in and demanded the money.

Police Scotland are looking to trace these individuals and anyone with information relating to the robbery have been asked to come forward.

The first suspect is described as white, late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build and a brownish red beard.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a balaclava with only the lower half of the face exposed, a dark baggy jacket with white hood underneath, dark Adidas joggers and Nike trainers.

The second suspect is described as white, mid twenties to mid thirties, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall with a slim build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a balaclava covering most of his face with dark gloves clothing.

He was also in possession of a hessian ASDA bag.

Both suspects spoke with local accents.

Chief Inspector Liz Macleod, Local Area Commander said: "This was a really distressing experience for the staff at the rugby club and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the men responsible.

"If you saw any suspicious activity around the venue, or the Craigshill area during the early hours of Saturday morning then please contact police immediately.

"In addition, I would urge anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation to get in touch."

Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland via 101.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

