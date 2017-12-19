Two bikers jailed after boy, ten, hurt in hit-and-run

Conor Whalen and Marc Miller told behaviour was 'disgraceful and extremely dangerous'.

Jailed: Whalen (left) and Miller fled the scene of the crash.

Two men who left a ten-year-old boy seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Edinburgh have been jailed.

Conor Whalen, 20, previously pleaded guilty to injuring the boy while riding a motorbike on Ferry Road on Saturday, August 19.

He was jailed for 44 months, disqualified from driving for five years and put under supervision for 12 months at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Marc Miller, 22, earlier admitted driving in a dangerous manner before the crash.

He was sentenced to 35 months in prison, banned from the road for three years and also put under supervision for a year.

Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC told them their behaviour had been "disgraceful and extremely dangerous".

Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier heard Whalen and Miller fled the scene in the wake of the crash, leaving others to tend to the injured child.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment. He has since returned home where he continues to recover from his injuries.

Whalen, the court heard on Tuesday, had written to the boy's family to apologise but his letter had been rejected.

Scene: Police investigate after the crash. Alan T Simpson Photography

Detective inspector Graham Grant of Corstorphine CID said: "Connor Whalen and Marc Miller callously left a seriously injured child screaming for help in the roadway while others rushed to tend to him.

"They were more concerned with concealing their actions than ensuring the survival of a ten-year-old boy from their own community.

"The ten-year-old's bravery throughout this process has been outstanding and I wish to pay tribute to him.

"I hope this sentence will give him and his family some closure and allow them to move on from this terrible incident."

