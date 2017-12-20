Man charged after building destroyed in bowling club fire

The blaze tore through the clubhouse at Walkerburn in the Borders on Tuesday morning.

Fire: Man will appear in court. Google 2017

A man has been charged after a bowling club building was destroyed in a fire.

Emergency services were called to the clubhouse in Walkerburn in the Scottish Borders at about 6.50am on Tuesday.

Walkerburn Bowling Club, on Caberston Road, was extensively damaged in the blaze.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and a 27-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in Selkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

