Teenager charged with knifepoint robbery bid at shop

A 26-year-old worker was allegedly targeted at a convenience store in Edinburgh.

Day-Today: An 18-year-old has been charged. Google 2017

A teenager has been charged with the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Edinburgh.

A 26-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly threatened with a knife at the Day-Today shop on Duart Crescent, Drum Brae, on Wednesday, October 25.

An 18-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detectives thanked members of the public who helped with the investigation.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.