Man faces murder trial after knife death in house

Paul Beattie's guilty plea to culpable homicide of James Gatti in Edinburgh rejected.

Death: James Gatti died in Guardwell Glen.

A man will stand trial accused of murder after prosecutors rejected his guilty plea to culpable homicide.

Paul Beattie, 45, admitted killing James Gatti on Guardwell Glen in Gilmerton, Edinburgh, in July.

The High Court in Glasgow was told on Wednesday that Beattie was acting under provocation at the time.

Prosecutors rejected the plea, meaning Beattie will stand trial in April accused of murdering Mr Gatti.

The murder charge states that Mr Gatti, 34, was repeatedly struck on the body with a knife.

He is said to have been so severely injured that he died in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary hospital the next day.

