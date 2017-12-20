Fire breaks out in ground floor flat and closes road

Diversions in place as emergency services attend scene in Morningside, Edinburgh.

Road: Diversions were put in place. Google 2017

A road has been closed after a fire broke out at a flat in Edinburgh.

The fire was reported at a ground floor flat on Morningside Drive shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Tollcross and Liberton were called out and the flames were extinguished by midday.

The road has been closed as emergency services remain at the scene, with diversions put in place.

A fire service spokesman said no casualties had been reported.

