Two men hurt as motorcyclist smashes into car at 60mph

The biker and a passenger in the car have been taken to hospital after crash in Edinburgh.

Crash: Paramedics on scene within one minute. Google 2017

Two men have been taken to hospital after a motorcycle struck a car at 60mph in Edinburgh.

The motorcyclist and a passenger in the car were injured in the crash on Niddrie Mains Road shortly before 9.20am on Wednesday.

Both men were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the collision.

The road was closed before reopening before 10am.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 9.19am today to attend a road traffic collision on Niddrie Mains Road.

"We dispatched two ambulances and a paramedic response unit. The first unit arrived on scene within one minute.

"Two male patients were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.