Person struck by train causing delays for commuters

The incident happened between Bathgate and Uphall, West Lothian, on Saturday morning.

Delays: The line was closed. ScotRail/PA

A person has been hit by a train, causing huge delays for commuters.

The incident happened between Bathgate and Uphall in West Lothian on Saturday morning.

Edinburgh services to and from Helensburgh and Milngavie have been cancelled.

The line has since been reopened but delays are being caused.

Replacement buses are being operated while tickets are also being accepted on trams between Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.

