Man dies after police called to 'fight' at block of flats

Officers were called to Wallace Court in Perth shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

Wallace Court: Flats cordoned off. STV

A man has died after an alleged fight at a block of flats.

Officers were called to a property at Wallace Court in Perth shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries but later died on Sunday.

Another man, 19, has been detained in connection with the incident.

Police have cordoned off the block while investigations are carried out.

Detective inspector Brian Geddes said: "I would like to reassure the local community that this was a contained and isolated incident and at no point was there any threat posed to any other member of the public.

"Officers will remain in the area while further enquiries are carried out, and I would like to thank people who live nearby for their patience meantime.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very sad time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.