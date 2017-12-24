Two dead after being hit by trains just hours apart

The incidents happened in West Lothian and Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday.

Delays: Disruption for passengers. ScotRail/PA

Two people have died after being hit by trains.

One person was pronounced dead after being struck between Bathgate and Uphall in West Lothian at 8.30am on Saturday.

Hours earlier, a man died after being hit by a train just north of Annan railway station at 6.40am.

Both deaths are not thought to be suspicious.

The incidents led to disruption for commuters travelling between Bathgate and Edinburgh, and Glasgow and Carlisle.

