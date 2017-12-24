Teenager charged after man dies following 'fight' at flat

Man, 34, discovered with injuries in Perth and died later in hospital.

Wallace Court: Man, 34, found dead at property. STV

A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a man after a disturbance at a flat in Perth.

Police officers who were called out to the Wallace Court area of the city shortly before 11pm on Saturday found a 34-year-old man who had been seriously injured.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment but died in the early hours of Sunday.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 19-year-old male has been charged in connection with his death.

Detective inspector Brian Geddes thanked the local community "for their patience while enquiries have been carried out".