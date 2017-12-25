Charity sleepout raises £4m to tackle homelessness

Social Bite revealed the total raised by the Sleep in the Park event in Edinburgh.

Charity: Around 8000 took part. David Cheskin/ PA Wire/ PA Images

More than £4m has been raised from a charity sleepout to tackle homelessness in Scotland.

The sum was raised by Social Bite's Sleep In The Park gig in Edinburgh, as well as its annual festive fundraising campaign with Itison.

The social enterprise's event, described as the "world's biggest sleepout", involved 8000 people sleeping out in Princes Street Gardens in freezing conditions.

Celebrities including Liam Gallagher and John Cleese also entertained those taking part.

Social Bite revealed the total amount raised as its cafes opened up on Christmas Day to serve dinner and give out presents to people affected by homelessness.

The money will go towards ending rough sleeping and homelessness in Scotland.

A Social Bite spokesman said: "We are absolutely thrilled to announce that the total funds raised by our Sleep in the Park event, as well as our annual Itison Christmas Fundraiser is just over £4m.

"Thank you so much to every single person that slept out or donated a Christmas dinner and raised so much money for Scotland's homeless people.

"You have simultaneously registered your disgust at the system that results in people becoming homeless in such large numbers, as well as your love and affection for people with no place to call a home of their own."

'The job over the next 12 months is to use this money to get a minimum of 500 people off the streets.' Social Bite

He continued: "The job over the next 12 months is to use this money to get a minimum of 500 people off the streets and temporary shelters into a proper home with a funded support resource, and in doing so help to restructure our response to homelessness for the long term.

"We look forward to working with lots of homelessness charities, housing associations and the Scottish Government to this end."

