Haggis and black pudding recalled over botulism concerns

The Farmer's Son, a haggis producer in Fife, issued a recall for several batches.

A Scottish firm has recalled batches of its haggis, black pudding and white pudding due to concerns over its botulism control procedures.

The Farmer's Son, based in Auchtertool in Fife, issued a recall for several products on Saturday.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the firm could not demonstrate satisfactory controls to prevent the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria.

The bacteria can produce botulinum toxin, which causes serious food poisoning and can be fatal.

A recall notice issued by the company said no botulinum has been found and customers were being asked to return the products as a precautionary measure.

The firm said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Several batches of haggis bungs and four-slice packs with use by dates up to January 10 are affected.

Black and white pudding packs with use by dates up to January 11 are also being recalled.

The FSA said anyone who has bought any of the products should not eat them and must return them to the shop where they were purchased for a full refund.

