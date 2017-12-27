Motorcyclist dies in smash into parked car on street

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Edinburgh.

Crash: Duddingston Park was closed during investigation. Google 2017

A motorcyclist has died in a smash into a car parked on a street in Edinburgh.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Duddingston Park on Boxing Day.

He was riding a Husqvarna motorcycle when it hit an unoccupied Saab 93 near the junction with Milton Road.

The road was closed for around five and a half hours as an investigation was carried out.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

'Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who tragically lost his life.' Sergeant Kos Papakyriakou

Sergeant Kos Papakyriakou said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who tragically lost his life as a result of the collision.

"I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of the area immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact police as soon as possible.

"Similarly, anyone with other information relevant to this inquiry is asked to come forward to help with our investigations."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the road policing unit at Fettes via 101, quoting incident number 1923 of December 26.

